Marilyn Lozinski Watkins, 59, of Madison Twp., died Friday at home. She and her husband, Ray, would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Helen Stankiewicz Lozinski of Roaring Brook Twp., and the late Joseph Lozinski. Marilyn graduated from North Pocono High School in 1977 and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton in 1981. Before retiring, she was a contract negotiator at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for over 30 years.
After retiring, Marilyn cherished the memories made while traveling with her family. She also enjoyed crafting and sewing, was an excellent cook and liked shopping. Marilyn loved spending time with and caring for her cats but above all else, she loved her children, to whom she gave everything.
Also surviving are her daughter, Grace Watkins, and her son, Ray H. Watkins VI, both of Madison Twp.; her sister, Lisa Smith and her husband, Ted, of Madison Twp.; her niece and goddaughter, Emily Smith; and many cousins.
Arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Cats Inc., 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 9, 2019