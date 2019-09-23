|
Marilyn Wise Walsh, 66, of Archbald, died Thursday afternoon surrounded and held by her loved ones at home. She had fought cancer with grace, courage and a sense of humor for the last 16 months. Her husband is Thomas Walsh. The couple was married for 31 years.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Robert Wise and Mary Owens of Carbondale.
She graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1970 and Marywood University in 1974. She was employed in specialized foster care at Lourdesmont in Clarks Summit before her retirement.
She was a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She lived her life with warmth and grace, dignity and integrity. She touched all who knew her with her loving spirit and made our world a more beautiful place. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an amazing knitter and loved technology, spending a lot of time teaching the rest of the family how to use their new computers, iPhones and iPads.
Also surviving are her daughters, Megan Johns Buettner and husband, Brandon, Peckville; Jill Johns Maas and husband, Walter, Jermyn; and Shannon Carden and husband, Shawn, Archbald; and eight grandchildren, Madilyn, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Ashlyn, Peyton, Conner, Bailey and Liam.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate and exceptional care it provided for Marilyn.
There will be a blessing service Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Pa. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Visitation hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
