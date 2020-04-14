Home

Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Marina Dooley Kimble

Marina Dooley Kimble Obituary
Marina Dooley Kimble of South Abington Twp., died Sunday at home. She was the widow of Raymond Kimble, who died in 2014.

Born Dec. 12, 1934, in Susquehanna, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Esther Dooley.

Surviving are her daughters, Rayleen Beckwith and Lori Lucero, both of South Abington Twp.; eight grandchildren, Jamie Stevens, Shayna Beckwith, Keelin Beckwith, Aaron Kimble, Vanessa Lucero, Ariell Stewart, Kyle Stewart and David Kimble; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Marina was also preceded in death by her son, Gerald Kimble; seven brothers and three sisters. She was the last remaining sibling of her family.

Due to the current heath crisis, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Susquehanna.

Arrangements are under the care of Hennessey's Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website, hennesseysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020
