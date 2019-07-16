|
|
Marina M. Bifano, 94, of Carbondale, died Monday at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart.
Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., daughter of the late Sestilio and Amabilia Matteucci Morrocchi, she was a devoted Catholic. Marina owned and operated Fashion Beauty Salon in Carbondale for more than 40 years. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to the Wayne Woodlands Manor staff for its compassionate care during the last four months.
Surviving are a daughter, Judith Toolan and husband, James, Carbondale; sons, Dr. Martin Bifano and wife, Pamela, Simpson; and Joseph J. Bifano and wife, Laurie, Waymart; and six grandchildren, Martin Bifano Jr.; Dr. Shawn Bifano and wife, Emily; Scott Bifano, Marina Bifano, Sarah Bifano and Emilie Bifano.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Marino and Elvie Morrocchi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Online condolences may be sent to funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019