Marion Agnes Stead Eavarone passed away peacefully at home July 6, 2019. Marion was the oldest daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Stead. She was preceded in death by her husband, John. They were married for 46 years.



She is survived by her daughter, Dale Eavarone Casper and Stephen Casper; grandchildren, Stephen Casper (Brenda); Scott Casper and Aimee Shigo (Eric); great-grandchildren, Noah, Daniel, Caleb and Stephen; sister, Lorraine Chure (Dan); brother, John Stead (Alice); sisters-in-law, Jeanne Stead and Betty Stead; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Stead, James Stead, Gene Stead and Frank Stead; and sisters, Sarah Celano and Rose Barscheski.



Marion worked for Haddon Craftsmen book factory and was a proud owner of a well-known small business in Throop, Marion's Pizza.



Marion was a kind soul, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to be with her family, always eager to see how they grew and changed over the years. She always made time to listen and encourage others. She would be quick to have a joke or funny story to share. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles each Sunday with her brother and would most often enjoy talking with her beloved siblings.



The family will receive family and friends Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, Scranton, PA.

Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019