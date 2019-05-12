Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Alyce (Lynch) Clauss. View Sign Service Information Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home 401 Church St Moscow , PA 18444 (570)-842-8501 Viewing 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Paul's Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Paul's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Alyce (Lynch) Clauss, daughter of Thomas A. and Marie (Farrell) Lynch, and beloved wife of the late James Clauss Sr., passed away on May 9 surrounded by her family; she was 93 years old. Marion and Jim would have celebrated their 71st anniversary on May 15. As a couple, they were devoted members of St. Clare and St. Paul Parish. Together, they lived the Gospel through their lives of faith and action.



Marion is survived by her children, Kathryn Clauss, IHM; James Clauss Jr. (wife, Louise); and Rebecca Wick (husband, David); and was also preceded in death by daughters, Mary Alice Clauss and Mari (Clauss) Acculto (husband, John).



Marion treasured her 11 grandchildren, Kathryn Beckage (husband, Mark); Rebecca Kratz (husband, Ray); John Acculto (wife, Kate); Jamie McNerney (husband, Tim); Chris Acculto; Jerry, Michael and Lizzie Clauss; Graham, James and Marion Clare Wick; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ian Beckage; Anna Acculto; and Patrick and John McNerney; with another one on the way.



Marion led a long and active life of service to home and community. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1943 and trained as a registered nurse at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Scranton. She provided private duty nursing services and served as a public health nurse before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1967, she founded the Scranton chapter of the Theresians and engaged in leadership of the organization and mentorship of its presidents to the present. Marion served on the Board of the Scranton Primary Health Care Center for a number of years and was active with pro-life organizations, Pennsylvanians for Human Life and Birthright. With her husband, Jim, and brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Clauss, Marion owned and operated the Castle Restaurant from 1972-79 and performed myriad roles in her tenure at the restaurant. A woman of deep faith and constant prayer, Marion enjoyed opportunities to pray with and for others. She was a professed member of the Third Order of the Franciscans, in whose robe she will be buried.



The viewing will held Tuesday, May 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Church.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Paul's Church.



Arrangements are provided by Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Homes.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

