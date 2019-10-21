|
Marion Barletta, 88, of Scranton, died early Saturday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Barletta Sr., in 2014.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred Lewis Murray, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was a member of St. Patrick's Parish. Before her retirement, she had been employed as an accounting clerk at the Globe Store. She had also worked at Trane Inc. She worked the polls for the Democratic party for elections. A devout Catholic and woman of faith, Marion was a true caregiver to all, whether it be for her family or anyone in need of help. She hosted a family dinner every Sunday at noon, and always welcomed everyone to her home for holiday celebrations. Her loved ones were of the utmost importance. She loved to laugh, and had fun whether it was going to the casino, traveling with her family or attempting to play golf with her husband. Marion was a member of the South Side Senior Group and would enjoy their bus trips and activities. She was an animal lover, and especially cherished her cats.
Surviving are her children, Philip Jr. and wife, Kathleen, Old Forge; Michael and wife, Regina, Blandon, Pa.; Pat Horrocks and husband, Willy, Scranton; and Jean Barletta and husband, Ed, Scranton; grandchildren, Philip and wife, Kristin; Will and wife, Amy; Tracey, Emily, Jessica, Matthew, Dylan and Madison; great-grandchildren, Jake, Jack, Kyle, Katie and Amy; her sister, Betty Renda, Scranton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Murray.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for all their care and concern.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, West Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. All those attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of service.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton; Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, 18411; or to the at .
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019