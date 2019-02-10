Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Barran. View Sign

Marion Barran passed away peacefully at Regional Hospital of Scranton on Friday. She most recently was a resident of St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Twp.



Born in Scranton on May 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Dranshak. A 1940 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she worked for years as a bookkeeper at the S.S. Kresge Co. and, after her children were older, for the Topps Employees Credit Union, where she made many good friends. She married Emil Barran in 1950 and, after his passing in 1995, enjoyed traveling to visit her daughters with her sister, Eleanor, for many years.



Marion was an avid team bowler in the Scranton Times Ladies Bowling League and faithfully read her daily Times each morning. She also was a big TV sports fan. While Marion herself did not have the opportunity to attend college, she was very supportive of and enjoyed following her daughters in their professional careers. She was a great conversationalist and will be missed by many.



Survivors include her brother, Robert, Dunmore; her daughter, Linda, Alexandria, Va.; her daughter, Debbi (Jay) Gillotti, of Mercer Island, Wash.; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Her sister Eleanor passed in 2008.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Entombment in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.



Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday in the church from 9 a.m. until Mass time. The family requests no flowers; please make a donation to the .



Funeral arrangements are under the care and the direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

