Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Dombroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Derenick Dombroski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Derenick Dombroski Obituary
Marion Derenick Dombroski, of Ransom Twp., entered into eternal rest Friday morning at Allied Hospice. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald C., and together they were married for 58 years.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late John and Susan Veninchak Derenick and was a 1958 graduate of Taylor High School. Marion was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, and for numerous years was a member of the Altar society. Her baking talent, especially for cookies, will forever be remembered by her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and admiring the beauty of nature.

The Dombroski family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice for its care and compassion this past week.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Suzanne Serniak and husband, Nicholas, Jermyn; Nancy Reilly and husband, Tom, Taylor; Rebecca Dombroski and companion, Matt Pintsch, Cresco; and Kristie Kochis and husband, Robert, Taylor; four grandsons, Dr. Nicholas Serniak, Kristopher Serniak and wife, Rachel, and Noah and Cameron Kochis; three sisters-in-law, Noreen Derenick, Anne Adrian and husband, Joseph, and Marlene Coviello and husband, Anthony; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Edward Derenick.

Family and friends are invited to attend Marion's funeral, which will be held Monday beginning at 8:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Dombroski family would be humbled, if those wishing to make a donation in Marion's memory, would kindly consider Michele's Ladies in Pink, 131 Basalyga St., Jessup, PA 18434.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now