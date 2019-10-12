|
Marion Derenick Dombroski, of Ransom Twp., entered into eternal rest Friday morning at Allied Hospice. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald C., and together they were married for 58 years.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late John and Susan Veninchak Derenick and was a 1958 graduate of Taylor High School. Marion was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, and for numerous years was a member of the Altar society. Her baking talent, especially for cookies, will forever be remembered by her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and admiring the beauty of nature.
The Dombroski family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice for its care and compassion this past week.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Suzanne Serniak and husband, Nicholas, Jermyn; Nancy Reilly and husband, Tom, Taylor; Rebecca Dombroski and companion, Matt Pintsch, Cresco; and Kristie Kochis and husband, Robert, Taylor; four grandsons, Dr. Nicholas Serniak, Kristopher Serniak and wife, Rachel, and Noah and Cameron Kochis; three sisters-in-law, Noreen Derenick, Anne Adrian and husband, Joseph, and Marlene Coviello and husband, Anthony; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Edward Derenick.
Family and friends are invited to attend Marion's funeral, which will be held Monday beginning at 8:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
The Dombroski family would be humbled, if those wishing to make a donation in Marion's memory, would kindly consider Michele's Ladies in Pink, 131 Basalyga St., Jessup, PA 18434.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019