|
|
Marion E. Barhight, Carbondale, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, at home. She was married to Walter J. Barhight. The couple married in 1951.
Born in 1931 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Morss and Olive Fletcher Morgan and was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Marion was a member of First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Before retirement, she had been employed by the Lackawanna County Vocational School in Mayfield.
Surviving are daughters, Barbara Conniff, Scott Twp., and Nancy Barrese and her husband, Ralph, Richmond, R.I.; a son, Robert Barhight, East Berlin, Pa.; grandchildren, Shawn Conniff and his wife, Lisa; Jeff Barrese and wife, Rachael; Daniel Barhight and wife, Kami; Bridget Barhight and James Barrese; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Sarah Conniff, and Raylan Barhight; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gordon Conniff, on Aug. 28; sisters, Margaret Pugh and Virginia Barhight; and a brother, George Morgan.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of Traditional Home Health Care and Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Marion while she was in their care.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. in the Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart, by the Rev. Donald Perry.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019