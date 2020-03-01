|
Marion E. Barrett, 88, of Scott Twp., died Saturday at home. She was the wife of Morley Barrett and the couple was married for 68 years.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Earl Dewey and Ethel Hughes Wormuth, she was a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1949, and was of the Methodist faith.
She enjoyed baking, quilting and doing puzzles, and looked forward to yearly trips to Indiana with her husband, Morley, for his naval reunions. Marion loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It brought her much joy to have Sunday dinners and see everyone gathered together.
Also surviving are a son, David Barrett and wife, Sharon, South Abington Twp.; two daughters, Gwen Pregnar and husband, Paul, Scott Twp.; and Sandra Deninno, Clarks Summit; eight grandchildren, Jeannine, David, Joshua and wife, Jaclyn; Travis, Todd, Jennifer and husband, Bill; Stephanie and husband, Derek; and Marc; and eight great-grandchildren, Delilah, Rhys, David, Brody, Branch, Cole, Ophelia and Sadie; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, William, Howard and Robert Wormuth; and a sister, Ethel Fay Honney.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Union Cemetery, Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to the /, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020