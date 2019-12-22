|
Marion Esther Ruppel, 88, of Tunkhannock, Pa., widow of Edward Robert Ruppel, passed away from this Earth on Saturday, Dec. 14.
She was born in Brooklyn, N,Y., June 15, 1931, to Charles and Alice Beutel.
She was a former resident of Kings Park, Long Island, New York, and resided in this area for the past 32 years. She was a graduate of Rosedale High School.
Marion was a stay-at-home mom who was a foster mother to more than 18 children in need.
Marion was an accomplished seamstress who also enjoyed vegetable gardening, and had a true passion for quilting.
She is survived by four children, Linda Frisvold and husband, Howard, of Tunkhannock, Pa.; Robert Ruppel of Van Etten, N.Y.; Arline Prechtl and husband, Ed, of Miller Place, N.Y.; and Joanne Walker and husband, Steve, of British Columbia, Canada; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Beutel.
Per her wishes, a private memorial service will be held by immediate family.
A special thank you is extended to Allied Services Hospice & Palliative Care, Scranton, for their support in caring for Marion in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice & Palliative Care, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019