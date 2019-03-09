Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Hartnett Conaboy. View Sign

On Thursday evening, March 7, surrounded by her loving family, in her own home, Marion Conaboy passed into the waiting arms of her husband of 68 years, Judge Richard P. Conaboy. We can only imagine the joy of their reunion.



Marion was a coal miner's daughter, born to the late Daniel and Roseann Coyle Hartnett, on April 6, 1927, in the Minooka Section of Scranton. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church until its closing and later St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church in South Scranton.



After graduating from Scranton Technical High School, she attended Scranton Business School.



An active member of the community, Marion was a member of the Sant' Andrea Society, Scranton Preparatory School Parents Association and board of trustees, as well as numerous other organizations. Scranton Preparatory School awarded its highest honor, the Ignatian Award, to Marion and her husband in 1999.



On Oct. 28, 1950, Marion married the love of her life, Dick Conaboy, thus beginning a journey of love and undying devotion. As the mother of 12 children, she flawlessly balanced her two greatest joys, being a wife and being a mother. She entertained, healed broken hearts, comforted the disappointed, celebrated good news and nourished those she loved - all with a delicious meal. No one ever left Marion's presence with an empty stomach.



Whether you were one of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friend or her favorite waitress, she made you feel special, loved and important. She had a way of being strong yet gentle, fierce and yet so compassionate, practical yet spiritual. She was a strong woman who could feel deeply and love fiercely. She wanted anyone in her presence to know that God is good.



She is survived by her seven daughters and five sons, Attorney Mary Ann Abrahamsen and husband, Attorney Edwin Abrahamsen; Richard P. Conaboy Jr. and wife, Suzanne Conaboy, R.N.; Judith Doherty and husband, Attorney James Doherty; Conan Conaboy, R.N., and wife, Theresa Conaboy; Michele O'Brien; Kathryn Moran and husband, Attorney Lawrence Moran; Dr. Patrick Conaboy and wife, Attorney Mary Kate Conaboy; Attorney William Conaboy; and Mary Ellen Conaboy; Margaret Walsh, R.N.; Janet Kelley, R.N., and husband, Attorney Eugene Kelley; John Conaboy; and Lisa Conaboy, R.N.; Nancy Casey, R.N., and husband, Attorney Patrick Casey; two brothers, Daniel Hartnett; and Walter and wife, Shirley Hartnett; a sister, Kathy Abdalla; a sister-in-law, Margaret Conaboy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also the proud matriarch of 48 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren - all of whom knew, loved and adored her - as was shown by the amazing number of daily visits and phone calls she received. She will be so greatly missed.



In addition to the love of her life, "the Judge," Marion was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Eugene Hartnett; two sisters, Margaret Cutonilli and Rose Demyan; three granddaughters, Patricia and Meghann Conaboy; and Lindsay Doherty; and two sons-in-law, Michael O'Brien; and Attorney Mark Walsh.



The family would like to extend special thanks to our mother's caregivers, Mercedes and Kim; to her pastor, the Rev. Scott Sterowski, who guided us on this journey; and to the staff at Allied Services Rehab Hospital and Home Health and Hospice. She was so blessed to have the gift of her son, Dr. Patrick Conaboy, directing all of her medical care for so many years.



As all who knew her would understand, our mother wanted no public viewing or calling hours - she does not want anyone standing in line! All of her friends and family are invited and will be welcomed to celebrate her life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Our mother requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or at



Funeral arrangements are under the care of Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505.



