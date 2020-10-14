Home

Marion Henslovitz, 95, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice Center.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gimbel and Fannie Mittleman Henslovitz, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of Congregation Ohev Zedek. She had been employed at AT&T in New York City, and upon retirement, she returned home to care for her parents.

Marion loved to travel with her cousin, Richard, whether it be to casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, or day trips to Knoebels, where she would get the pizza that she loved so much. She adored shopping and was generous to a fault. When she was away on her trips, she would always bring gifts back for anyone and everyone. She will be sincerely missed by many.

She is survived by her cousin and friend, Richard Kline; nephews, Alan and Elliot Henslovitz; and other cousins, Elaine and Bonnie Kaplan.

A graveside funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine.

Arrangements, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer a condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.


