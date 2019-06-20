Marion (Vosburg) Herron, 82, Moosic, died Wednesday at home after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Herron, on May 25, 1974.



Born on Aug. 3, 1936, and raised in Harding, she was the daughter of the late Elias E. and Sarah L. Roache Vosburg. For 35 years, before retirement, she was employed in the housekeeping department of the former Mercy Hospital in Scranton, as well as working for Cee Kay Auto Parts. Of strong religious faith, she was a longtime member of the Moosic Assembly of God Church.



An amazing painter and sculptor, Marion's artistry is on full display throughout the region, with her colossal paintings hanging everywhere, from schools to nursing homes. Now at peace, after courageously battling every ailment thrown her way, Marion will be forever missed by her adoring family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Marion Townend and husband, David, Moosic; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by children, Sarah Maopolski and Raymond Herron.



Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at noon at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment will follow at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.

