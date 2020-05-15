Home

Marion J. Adler Obituary
Marion J. Adler, 100, of Elmhurst Twp., died May 11 at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of Willard E. Adler, who passed away on April 27, 1996, and the couple was married for 49 years.

Born in Mount Cobb, she was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Alice M. (Beers) Jones. Marion graduated from Scranton Central High School, earned her bachelor's in science and mathematics from Marywood University. During World War II and while attending Marywood, she was selected by the college to travel to Philadelphia, where a special assignment led her to help with the implementation of specific gauges needed by the government for measurement. In her first year of marriage, Marion taught school at Espey School District. After raising her children, she returned to teaching at North Pocono School District for 19 years, where she also served as the adviser for the Coin Club at the middle school.

As a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elmhurst, Marion was very active in the church's ministry. She played the organ for more than 35 years, served as a Sunday School teacher, on the board of elders and trustees, as a deacon and organized American Red Cross blood drives that were held in the church's education building. Marion also was the musical director for Vacation Bible School and the annual Christmas pageant, which was her passion.

Marion served as the treasurer of the Meri Aides (women of the Irem Temple Shriners Oriental Band). Learning to play the piano at a very young age, she was taught first by her mother and later expanded on her amazing talent through the music department at Marywood. She was truly blessed with her musical ability and nothing made her happier then when people would sing. After her retirement, she delivered for Meals on Wheels. Before becoming a resident at St. Mary's Villa, Marion would visit the facility with her fellow church members and played old, loved hymns for everyone to sing along.

Marion's family would like to express their abounding gratitude to the staff at St. Mary's Villa Residence and Nursing Home and Dr. Joseph P. Greco for the care and kindness afforded to their mom.

She is survived by her son, David Adler and his wife, Natalie, of Philadelphia; and her daughter, Gretchen Adler, of Scranton; her grandchildren, Emily and Will.

The funeral service with interment in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmurst Twp. will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Elmhurst, 108 Maple St., Elmurst Twp., PA 18444.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Marion, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020
