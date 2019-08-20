|
|
Marion Margaret Bede, 81, of Dalton, died Saturday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Louis M. Sr. and Theresa C. Bede, she was a graduate of Dalton High School and the Lackawanna Business College. She was employed by AT&T as a supervisor for most of her career. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit.
Marion loved her morning walks at Lackawanna State Park, bowling with the High Rollers and going to lunch with her classmates. She always had a smile and was willing to help anyone.
She leaves behind her beloved pet, Caesar.
Surviving are a sister, Theresa Bede, Dalton; two brothers, Louis and wife, Judy, Spring Valley, Ohio; and Paul and wife, Joyce, Dalton; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. All those attending Mass are asked to go directly to church.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of the Snows, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and/or Allied Services Hospice Unit.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019