Marion Margaret Hinds, 81, a resident of Scranton, passed away Monday, June 3, with her family by her side.



She was the daughter of the late Margaret McGraw Hinds and Harold Hinds. She attended the Scranton School District. Before retiring, she worked for Angelica Linen Corp.



Marion had the biggest heart, one of the greatest laughs and a fun sense of humor. Everyone she met loved her. She loved her family, playing cards and playing games on her PlayStation. She loved the Mets, and wouldn't miss a night of watching "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey.



Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Klebon, New York; Victoria Klebon, Scranton, whom she lived with; and a son, Michael Klebon, California; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Prince.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Klebon; brothers, Jack Hinds, Joseph Hinds, Harold Hinds, Robert Hinds; sisters, Alicia Hinds, Margaret Hinds Snyder, Loretta Hinds Edwards; and a nephew, John Snyder.



A special thank you to the Visiting Angels Home Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart Staff, especially Angelia, her nurse, for all the support and the care given to Marion and her family. They were all a true blessing.



A celebration of Marion's life will be held on July 6, which would have been Marion's 82nd birthday.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary