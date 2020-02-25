|
|
Marion Peernock, 90, of Olyphant, died Saturday morning at the Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center in Blakely after an illness. She was the widow of Eugene "Gene" Peernock, who died in November 2002.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Louis and Rose Bianchini, she was educated in Jessup High School and was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. Before her retirement, she worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry for Valley Modes in Olyphant.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her two cats Shorty and Cookie.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Pollack, Olyphant; a son, Gerald Peernock, Dunmore; four grandchildren, Lisa Rutkowski, Olyphant; Nicholas Pollack, Olyphant; Tiffany Pollack and fiancé, Ian Demian, Olyphant; and Jody Peernock, Dunmore; a great-granddaughter, Nichole Rutkowski and fiancé, Jason Kozlowski, Olyphant; two great-great-grandchildren, Haylei and Kalab Kozlowski, Olyphant; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Bichi.
The funeral will be Thursday from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a Panachida service at 11:30 a.m. by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment of cremated remains will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020