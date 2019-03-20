Marion Steingart Birnbaum, 107, of Miami Beach, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Steingart; and her second husband, Nathan Birnbaum.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Reuben and Rachel Gottesman Gildar, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Lackawanna Business College. She was also a member of Beth Shalom Congregation.
Surviving are her daughter, Betta Clair and husband, Jerry, Long Island, N.Y., and Palm Beach, Fla.; a sister, Syvia Eisenberg, Scranton; grandchildren, Lori Seigel and Jonathan Seigel; as well as nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at noon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky.
Shiva will be observed at the residence of Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m., Friday until 2 p.m., Saturday evening following the Sabbath, as well as Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
