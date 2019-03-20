Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Steingart Birnbaum. View Sign





Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Reuben and Rachel Gottesman Gildar, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Lackawanna Business College. She was also a member of Beth Shalom Congregation.



Surviving are her daughter, Betta Clair and husband, Jerry, Long Island, N.Y., and Palm Beach, Fla.; a sister, Syvia Eisenberg, Scranton; grandchildren, Lori Seigel and Jonathan Seigel; as well as nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held Thursday at noon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky.



Shiva will be observed at the residence of Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m., Friday until 2 p.m., Saturday evening following the Sabbath, as well as Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit

Marion Steingart Birnbaum, 107, of Miami Beach, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Steingart; and her second husband, Nathan Birnbaum.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Reuben and Rachel Gottesman Gildar, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Lackawanna Business College. She was also a member of Beth Shalom Congregation.Surviving are her daughter, Betta Clair and husband, Jerry, Long Island, N.Y., and Palm Beach, Fla.; a sister, Syvia Eisenberg, Scranton; grandchildren, Lori Seigel and Jonathan Seigel; as well as nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held Thursday at noon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky.Shiva will be observed at the residence of Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m., Friday until 2 p.m., Saturday evening following the Sabbath, as well as Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close