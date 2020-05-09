|
Marita Martin Skibinski peacefully returned to the Lord on Tuesday, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Marita was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived in Scranton most of her life. Marita was born in her childhood home on Cedar Avenue. When she wasn't living with her daughters, they were always only a few blocks away.
Marita loved nothing more than being with her family and would never miss a moment to be surrounded by those who loved her. Her children referred to her as Mommy, to her grandchildren she was Gram and her great-grandchildren knew her as Gigi. She would spend every minute with her family if she could; whether it be a simple dinner, a trip to the grocery store or any shopping trip for that matter. She would go on New York City bus trips, spend the day in Philly, and go to amusement parks, family pool parties, restaurants, the lake, family vacations, even St. Croix, Florida, and Chicago to spend time with her granddaughters. All she needed was an invitation and she was there. She went everywhere with her family. Marita loved being a spectator and just taking in all the joy and excitement around her. She was always dressed up and ready to go on a moment's notice with her manicured nails and lipstick. Her visits to "the shop" to have her hair done twice a week always turned into a social outing and a time to catch up on tabloid gossip. You will be greatly missed, Mommy, Gram, Gigi. We all love you so much!
Marita is survived by her daughter, Dianne O'Brien and companion, Louis Rizzo; her son, Kenneth Skibinski and companion, Sue Corbin; daughter, Paula and her husband, William Jurbala; daughter, Susan Kayatin and fiancé, Mike Troxell; and daughter, MaryBeth and her husband, Rocco Valvano. Also surviving are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amy, Colin, Cael and Koen McCue, Megan McHugh and companion, Bleau Gwinn, Isaac and Jude Black, Christopher, Jess and Wyatt Williams, Adam, Kayla, Hailee, Amin and Quinn Skibinski, Deanna and Matthew English, Billy Jurbala and fiancée, Katie Kroll, Stephen Kayatin and Gabrielle Valvano.
Marita was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Martin and Marcella Grambo Martin; and her aunts, Josephine Grambo (Aunt Doey) and Louise Marie Grambo (Aunt Lou). They thought of her as their little princess. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Gerard Skibinski, and son in-law, Jerry Kayatin.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the aides and nurses on the fifth floor of The Jewish Home and Lisa from Compassionate Care Hospice for taking such loving care of our Mommy, Gram, Gigi.
Arrangements are being handled by the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when the family can all be together. Donations may be made in Marita's memory to any foundation close to your heart. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020