Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Dyer Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Dyer Price, a former resident of West Scranton, died Tuesday, April 23, at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, N.J. She was married to Attorney Paul H. Price for 64 years before his death in 2013.



She was born in Scranton, on Dec. 20, 1926, daughter of the late Dr. John H. Dyer and Florence Morgan. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Pennsylvania State University class of 1948.



Marjorie taught elementary school in Carlisle, Pa., while her husband earned his law degree from Dickinson School of Law. After returning to Scranton, she taught in the Scranton School District as a substitute teacher. She was an active member in her local community. Marjorie served on the board of directors for a number of organizations, including Planned Parenthood, Meals on Wheels and Family Services. She was a member of the Junior League and Women's Auxiliary of Community Medical Center.



Always an active and engaged citizen, Marjorie enjoyed travel, Penn State Alumni events and all activities associated with her children and grandchildren.



While residing in Scranton, Marjorie was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She previously had a longtime association with Trinity Congregational Church, where she volunteered with a number of church activities.



Surviving are daughters, Lisa J. Price, New York City; Dr. Barbara E. Price, Morristown, N.J.; son, Attorney Stephen H. Price and his wife, Jane Anderson Price, Wernersville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Abigail Stevenson; Morgan, Emma and Gwyneth Price; nephew, Paul Braida; longtime family friend, James Earley; and devoted assistant, Debbie Jones.



She was also preceded in death by her son, John D. Price.



The Price family will receive friends to celebrate Marjorie's life at the Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly, Pa., on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.



Those wishing to honor Marjorie's memory are welcome to donate to Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Marjorie Dyer Price, a former resident of West Scranton, died Tuesday, April 23, at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, N.J. She was married to Attorney Paul H. Price for 64 years before his death in 2013.She was born in Scranton, on Dec. 20, 1926, daughter of the late Dr. John H. Dyer and Florence Morgan. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Pennsylvania State University class of 1948.Marjorie taught elementary school in Carlisle, Pa., while her husband earned his law degree from Dickinson School of Law. After returning to Scranton, she taught in the Scranton School District as a substitute teacher. She was an active member in her local community. Marjorie served on the board of directors for a number of organizations, including Planned Parenthood, Meals on Wheels and Family Services. She was a member of the Junior League and Women's Auxiliary of Community Medical Center.Always an active and engaged citizen, Marjorie enjoyed travel, Penn State Alumni events and all activities associated with her children and grandchildren.While residing in Scranton, Marjorie was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She previously had a longtime association with Trinity Congregational Church, where she volunteered with a number of church activities.Surviving are daughters, Lisa J. Price, New York City; Dr. Barbara E. Price, Morristown, N.J.; son, Attorney Stephen H. Price and his wife, Jane Anderson Price, Wernersville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Abigail Stevenson; Morgan, Emma and Gwyneth Price; nephew, Paul Braida; longtime family friend, James Earley; and devoted assistant, Debbie Jones.She was also preceded in death by her son, John D. Price.The Price family will receive friends to celebrate Marjorie's life at the Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road, Waverly, Pa., on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.Those wishing to honor Marjorie's memory are welcome to donate to Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close