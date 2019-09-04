|
Marjorie E. Mannick, 95, of Waymart, died Monday at Wayne Woodlands Manor after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elston, who died on Dec. 28, 2016. They were married for 72 years.
Born Dec. 6, 1923, in Carbondale, daughter of the late A. Harry and Esther Ehrhardt Pellett, she graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, in 1941. After graduation she was a secretary/accountant for a credit office in Carbondale. Marjorie helped on the family dairy farm, especially during summers, raking and baling hay. She was a Wayne County auditor for 20 years and also a township auditor. Until macular degeneration set in, she was a bookkeeper for the Waymart Cemetery Co. and kept accounting books/billing for her husband's business.
Marjorie was a member of the Waymart Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a former deputy and past councilor of Waymart Council 203, Daughters of America, Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women and member of the Monthly Couples Pinochle Club with her husband.
She loved her family very much and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Birthdays and holidays were so special to her. She loved music and enjoyed helping grandchildren with their piano lessons. She looked forward to yearly fall family vacations to Beech Mountain, W. Hazleton, family vacations to Lake George, New York, and many memorable trips to Florida.
Surviving are two children, Donald E. Mannick and his wife, Maryann of Canton; and Carole Olver and her husband, Roger, of Beech Grove; a daughter-in-law, Gail Mannick of Waymart; eight grandchildren, Errol Mannick and his wife, Sara; Aaron Mannick and his wife, Diana; Aileen Mannick, Lisa Olver, Tim Olver, Jennifer Dougherty and her husband, Brian; Rebecca Park and her husband, Kevin; and Matthew Mannick and his wife, Emily; seven great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Lukas, Noah, Eli, Brody, Brynn and Hadley; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marjorie was also preceded in death by a son, Albert "Dale" Mannick; a sister, Dorothy Fletcher and husband, Walter; a brother, Willard; and two sisters-in-law, Faye Bateridge and Wilna Tuthill.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont St., Waymart, with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino, officiating. Private interment will be in Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.
Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box J, Waymart, PA 18472.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019