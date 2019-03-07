Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie Helen Buckley passed peacefully on March 2, 2019, at Elmcroft of Mid Valley in Peckville, Pa. She resided in Groton, Conn., for 67 years and Northeast Pennsylvania for the past three years.



Born on Jan. 17, 1923, in Shawano Wis., she was the daughter of the late Arthur Iwen and Delia Fritz. She was predeceased by her husband, Jay S. Buckley Jr., in 2012; and her sister, Ruth Marie Schumaker, in 2003.



Marge majored in organic chemistry at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., graduating in 1944. She met Jay while working at General Mills in Minneapolis, Minn. Marge and Jay married in 1948 and relocated to Groton in 1949. They were married for 63 years.



Marge was very involved in the community. She and Jay organized what became St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in the 1960s, with the first service held in their living room. Marge sang in the choir for 50 years and served as an elder of the church. She was the first woman elected to the Groton City Council. Marge was active in the Garden Club, gave tours of the Pfizer Laboratories (where spouses were not allowed to work), and volunteered at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for over 40 years.



The family enjoyed camping and made two month-long trips across the country with their tent trailer. A group from church enjoyed camping at Burlingame State Park in Rhode Island every Memorial and Labor Day weekend for many years with much singing around the campfire. Marge skied into her 80s and loved to play bridge. The family still gathers on Long Beach Island in New Jersey every summer.



She is survived by her children, Jay S. Buckley III, of New Hampton, N.H.; Douglas Iwen Buckley, of Woodside, Calif.; Mardi Buckley Steppacher, of Waverly, Pa.; and Daniel Robert Buckley, of Ludlow, Vt.; also nine grandchildren, Jay S. Buckley IV, Dana Lenoir, Nicholas Buckley, Jacob Buckley, William C. Steppacher Jr., Marissa Ellis, Heidi Steppacher, Kathryn Buckley and Joshua Buckley; and three great-granddaughters, Norah Ellis, Elizabeth Lenoir and Grace Ellis.



The family would like to thank her granddaughter, Heidi, and the staff at Elmcroft, for their loving care of Marge over the past two years.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Road, Groton. Interment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, Conn.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

217 Jefferson Ave

Scranton , PA 18503

Eugene A Cusick Funeral Home

217 Jefferson Ave

Scranton , PA 18503

(570) 342-3191

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close