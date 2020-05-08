Home

Marjorie Lloyd
Marjorie Hopkins Lloyd Obituary
Marjorie Hopkins Lloyd of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 95.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Harold Lloyd; and her parents, Edward and Susie Fahringer Hopkins of Scranton.

Marjorie (whom her friends referred to as "Hoppy") is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Susan Yolen (Tim), Jan McFarlan (John) and Marjorie Staback (Joseph); her son, John Lloyd (Deborah Little); her grandchildren, Gregory and Margaret Yolen, Tracy McFarlan, Matthew and Allison Staback, and Jane Lloyd; and her great-granddaughters, Thea Yolen and Esther Hsu.

Marjorie was born in Scranton in 1924. She attended Central High School and Lackawanna Business College. She was employed for more than 35 years at the International Salt Co. headquarters in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

Marjorie was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended their school performances and sporting events whenever she could. Her friends were also very important to her. She loved to travel abroad, and spent many memorable family vacations in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

Marjorie was a longtime member of both the First Christian Church in Scranton and the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. She was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum and the Abington Community Library.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Clarks Green Cemetery at Spring Drive and Maple Avenue in Clarks Green, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
