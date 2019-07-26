|
Marjorie Irene Klatt Brown died July 24, at the Allied Hospice Center. She was preceded in death Feb. 11, 2007, by R. Warren Brown, her best friend and beloved husband of 51 years, who remained forever in her heart.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert H. Klatt and Irene Ganz Klatt, Marjorie attended Scranton schools and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Business College. She had been employed as an executive assistant for Claude R. Martin Co., George N. Pegula Cos. and administrative assistant at NatWest and Fleet Bank, retiring in 2004 in the same capacity from the Escrow Department of Bank of America, Moosic. Having been an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, where Marjorie taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends were precious to Marjorie, keeping in touch with those near and far with cards, letters and phone calls. She was an avid reader and expressed her creativity through sewing and crafts. She found joy in each new day and had volunteered at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, McNicholas Plaza Elementary School and Whittier Elementary in South Scranton, as well as with the Retired Senior Volunteer Pen-Pal Program corresponding with fourth and fifth graders.
Marjorie is survived by two brothers, Robert C. Klatt and wife, Nancy, North Carolina; and Fred W. Klatt and wife, Hope, Louisianna; sister-in-law, Lynne Klatt Franklin, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ron P. Klatt; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Romayne and George Malloy; and her husband's parents, Ernest and Corinne Brown, who treated her as their own daughter.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton. Private interment in Abington Hills Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019