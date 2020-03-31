|
|
Marjorie L. Harer, 98, died March 28 at her home in Clarks Summit.
Born in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Carl N. and Tillie A. Doscher Harer. Before her retirement, she had been employed for 29 years in the banking profession, initially by Abington National Bank, Clarks Summit, which, through numerous acquisitions, became PNC Bank. She had also been employed during the years of World War II by the United States Navy and, subsequently, by the Murray Corp. of America.
She was a lifelong member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and, during the years, had served variously on its finance committee, board of trustees, administrative board and past president of the United Methodist Women. Her other interests included memberships in the Elizabeth Circle and nonPareil class of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, as well as participation in the Round Robin Pinochle Club, Happy Hatters Red Hat group, Juanita Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star, and an enthusiastic group of poker players. She was especially devoted to her friends, both past and present, and it was her express desire that this regard be conveyed to all who survive her.
Surviving are cousins, Norma S. Harer and Norma H. Harer, Hoven, S.D.; and Eugene and Dianne Doscher, Benson, Minn.
She was also preceded in death by an aunt, Alice Zangger; and cousins, Darrell and Donald Harer.
A graveside service will take place in Abington Hills Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020