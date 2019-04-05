Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie M. O'Neill. View Sign

Marjorie M. O'Neill, 94, Pleasant Mount, died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospice, Honesdale. Her husband, Robert G. O'Neill, died in 1996.



Born May 1, 1924, in Brinkman, Okla., the daughter of the late Harry and Edith Parker Vinson, she was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount. Before retirement, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, serving as a clerk and, later, as postmaster of the Pleasant Mount Post Office. Marjorie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years.



She was a talented painter and a member of Palette Pals. She made many beautiful hand-stitched quilts for her loved ones and also helped make quilts for the homeless. She created beautiful scrapbooks, helping to preserve the history of the O'Neill and Vinson families. She was a great homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing.



Surviving are eight children, Robert G. O'Neill Jr. and Kathryn, Pace, Fla.; Michael V. O'Neill and Bill, Pleasant Mount; Mary F. Foster and Gary, New Woodstock, N.Y.; Colleen A. Kelly and Paul, Pleasant Mount; Lourdes Brown and William, Pleasant Mount; Margaret E. McCormick, Lake Ariel; Martin F. O'Neill and Denise, Arnold, Md.; and Francis J. O'Neill and Danielle, Pleasant Mount; a sister, Margaret Ann Wilkins, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 20 grandchildren, Melissa Owens, Tara Pula, Pamela LoGioco, Jennette Ball, Carrie Chapin, Kristen Tallman, Connie Carkuff, Ken Kelly, Kevin Brown, Ryan McCormick, Robert McCormick, Ellen Monahan, Jack O'Neill, Liam O'Neill, Lily O'Neill, Katie O'Neill, Alex O'Neill, Riley O'Neill, Lucas O'Neill and Evan O'Neill; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Robert and Hollis Vinson; a sister, Betty June Brown; and a grandson, Sgt. Andrew W. Brown.



Viewing will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount, celebrated by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Interment in St. James Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at

Marjorie M. O'Neill, 94, Pleasant Mount, died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospice, Honesdale. Her husband, Robert G. O'Neill, died in 1996.Born May 1, 1924, in Brinkman, Okla., the daughter of the late Harry and Edith Parker Vinson, she was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount. Before retirement, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, serving as a clerk and, later, as postmaster of the Pleasant Mount Post Office. Marjorie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years.She was a talented painter and a member of Palette Pals. She made many beautiful hand-stitched quilts for her loved ones and also helped make quilts for the homeless. She created beautiful scrapbooks, helping to preserve the history of the O'Neill and Vinson families. She was a great homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing.Surviving are eight children, Robert G. O'Neill Jr. and Kathryn, Pace, Fla.; Michael V. O'Neill and Bill, Pleasant Mount; Mary F. Foster and Gary, New Woodstock, N.Y.; Colleen A. Kelly and Paul, Pleasant Mount; Lourdes Brown and William, Pleasant Mount; Margaret E. McCormick, Lake Ariel; Martin F. O'Neill and Denise, Arnold, Md.; and Francis J. O'Neill and Danielle, Pleasant Mount; a sister, Margaret Ann Wilkins, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 20 grandchildren, Melissa Owens, Tara Pula, Pamela LoGioco, Jennette Ball, Carrie Chapin, Kristen Tallman, Connie Carkuff, Ken Kelly, Kevin Brown, Ryan McCormick, Robert McCormick, Ellen Monahan, Jack O'Neill, Liam O'Neill, Lily O'Neill, Katie O'Neill, Alex O'Neill, Riley O'Neill, Lucas O'Neill and Evan O'Neill; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Robert and Hollis Vinson; a sister, Betty June Brown; and a grandson, Sgt. Andrew W. Brown.Viewing will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount, celebrated by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Interment in St. James Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at www.lesjackfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home

513 Main Street

Forest City , PA 18421

(570) 785-3153 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close