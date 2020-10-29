Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Mark A. "Turk" Turcotte Jr.

Mark A. "Turk" Turcotte Jr. Obituary

Mark A. "Turk" Turcotte Jr., 34, of Scranton, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 26, at Geisinger CMC after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, son of Mark and Evie Turcotte Sr., Carbondale, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School. He was employed as a cook for Poor Richard's Pub, Scranton, and Famularo Catering, Mount Pocono.

Turk loved his grandma, his best furry friend, Gia, playing video games, playing guitar, Dragon Ball Z, and hanging with his buddies at a good fire. He will be missed by many. Turk was the type of guy to walk into a room of strangers and come out with 10 new friends. In life, he would do anything for anyone, even if all you needed was a good laugh. Even in death, he is still giving to others by being an organ donor.

In a final message to his friends, "Dave's Not Here, Man."

Also surviving are his sister, Aimee Kristyniak and wife, Corrine; and his fiancée, Lisa Venturi.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


