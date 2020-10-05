Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Mark Charles Scalamonti Obituary

Mark Charles Scalamonti of Peckville died Saturday evening at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Charles Mark Scalamonti and Cynthia Lasky Ozack. Mark was very successful in running his own business, Scalamonti Home Improvements, where he treated all of his customers with respect and quality work. He loved football, especially his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Everyone who knew Mark loved him; he was kind, generous and always cracking jokes. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back and go without. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was an amazing father and favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews. But most of all, he was known for always helping people. If you needed him, he would be there.

Surviving are his daughter, Jadynn, Scranton; his partner, Brenda Moraski, and her two daughters, Jessimae, and Lucinda; a brother, John Wheeler, Florida; six sisters, Stephanie Wheeler, Scranton; Jessica Falvo, Jessup; Angelina and Rosemary Padden, Scranton; Gina and Michelle Bamdas, Scranton; grandfather, John Lasky; aunts and uncles; and nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 7:45 p.m.


