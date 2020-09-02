Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Mark Edward Wilbur

Mark Edward Wilbur, 59, of Dickson City, died Tuesday at home after a long illness.

Born in Scranton, son of Ruth Manzer Nichols and stepson of Harold Nichols, Nicholson, and son of the late Ernest E. Wilbur, Mark was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail. His faith in God and longing to travel took him to many states. Out of high school, Mark lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he assumed a ministerial position. He served as a full-time minister in Tennessee and Alabama. Mark was a licensed insurance and real estate agent in Pennsylvania and Arizona. He was also a licensed security officer. His love of family brought him back home to settle.

He is also survived by a brother, James and wife, Wanda, Nicholson; a sister, Malynda and husband, Rock Estabrook, Harford; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Mark's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.


