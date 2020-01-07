Home

Mark Gardner McCain, 95, of Tunkhannock, passed away at his home on Jan. 5. He was born in Tunkhannock on Feb. 17, 1924, and he was the son of the late Scott and Emma Lyman McCain. Mark was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was married to the late Mary Jane McCain, who passed away in 2004.

Mark started McCain Gas and Electric on Route 6, Tunkhannock, and his son Lloyd still operates it today. Mark was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church. He was also the head of the sheep department at the Wyoming County Fair and a member of the Gideons.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mark was preceded in death by a sister, Marion McCain; and brothers, Lyman, Richard, Walter, Paul and David McCain.

He is survived by his sons, Philip McCain, of Florida; and Lloyd McCain, of Tunkhannock; grandson, Austin and wife, Aisha; and granddaughter, Harley and husband, Matthew Miller.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrim Holiness Church 102 West St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020
