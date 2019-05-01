Mark Griffiths, 54, of Old Forge, passed away Sunday at home after an illness.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Elizabeth Griffiths, Scranton, and the late Charles Griffiths.
He was a loving son, brother and uncle. Mark was his mother's rock after the death of his father, he was always the first one to help his sisters, and gave the best cards and gifts to his nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his sisters, Cynthia Rutkowski, Scranton; Cheryl Conaboy (Jack), Moosic; Tracey Johnson (Mark), Plains; Beth Spencer (Timothy), Harrisburg: a brother, Charles, Florida; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Christopher, Cassie, Katharine, Danielle, Joseph and Leah; and a great-niece, Olivia.
As per Mark's request, private funeral services will be conducted from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. and onsite crematory, 436 Cedar Ave. No calling hours are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019