Mark James O'Connor, a resident of Crawfordville, Fla., died unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2019, at the age of 63. His parents were the late Joseph M. and Winifred Murray O'Connor.
Born in Scranton, Mark was a longtime resident of Olyphant and a 1973 graduate of Mid Valley High School. He then received an associate degree from Johnson School of Technology in carpentry and cabinetmaking. Mark also attained a certification as an electrical engineer. He was self-employed until November 1976 when he joined the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for several years aboard the USS Lexington as an electrician's mate. He achieved the rank of petty officer second class before receiving an honorable discharge in June 1982. Mark worked as a general contractor for many years. He joined IBEW Local 81, Scranton, Pa., as a journeyman electrician from August 2002 until his retirement due to disability. He then moved to Crawfordville, Fla.
His greatest priorities were family and country. Mark will be remembered as intelligent, feisty, funny and hardworking. He is best known for his Irish wit and dry, sarcastic observations. He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed starting new projects, working in the garage and gardening. He was always looking for opportunities to travel and meet new friends all over the country. He enjoyed spending time with veterans and sharing stories. Mark was a kind person who was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Mark is survived by three brothers, Timothy O'Connor and wife, Sandra, of Jessup; Joseph O'Connor and wife, Dorette, of Scranton; Martin O'Connor and wife, Maureen, of Jessup; two sisters, Noreen and Ann O'Connor, both of Olyphant; nieces and nephews, Bridget Maday and husband, Chris; Timothy O'Connor and wife, Stacey; Sean O'Connor and wife, Jonna; Michael O'Connor and wife, Cheryl; Meghan O'Connor; Kevin O'Connor and fiancé, Caitlin Costello; Katie Barrett and husband, Matt; and Joseph O'Connor; 12 great-nieces and nephews; his best friend, Chris Nash; and friend, Cassie Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great crowd of loved ones who await him in heaven for a joyous reunion.
A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Street, Olyphant. The family will receive friends from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Mark's memory to a veterans organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 3, 2019