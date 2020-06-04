|
Mark K. "Mo" Havenstrite, 51, of Madison Twp. passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hospice of Sacred Heart. While his life was cut way too short, he lived life his way. Mark was an avid prankster, one of the best you would ever meet, and we are sure many telemarketers would agree. Stubborn as they come, yet when it came to his family and close friends, he was unmatched.
Mark adored his children, Miles and Mason, and his grandchildren, Milo and Ethan. "Mo" enjoyed life's little things gardening, fishing, motorcycles, RC cars and auctions. Mo also enjoyed spending time with his friends sharing all the things he knew.
Mark fought a courageous battle with cancer that finally took his life way too soon. In a typical Mo fashion, he did it his way. Mo, your brothers Miles and Keith will continue taking care of the family rock, your Mother, Janet Phillips Havenstrite, "Nan." It is with the heaviest of heart that we admit your five decades of laughter, tears, hell raising and joy have come to an end. Enjoy your time with your son Miles and Father "Pop" on the other side. Until we meet again with the utmost love, rest easy.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020