Mark P. "Cheez" Moran, 56, of Fleetville, died Monday in Allied Services Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family after a fast and fierce battle with cancer. He now joins his father, Frank Moran Sr., and beloved dogs, Oscar and Al.
Born Sept. 5, 1963, he was the son of the late Frank L and Elizabeth (Kern) Moran. In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by four brothers, Frank Jr., Robert, Kieth and Dwayne Moran; three sisters, Kelly, Bonnie and Sharon-Kaye Moran; four nephews, three nieces and four great-nephews.
He lived his dream of being an over-the-road truck driver and was employed at Burke Stone Supply.
Mark's family wants to thank so many of his friends that came without asking to help him during his battle with cancer. They would like to acknowledge the care and kindness of all those at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Wyoming Valley, a special acknowledgement to the compassion and care Mark received at Allied Hospice, and the support of Mark's family at Burke Stone Supply.
As many of you may know, Mark was a private man and as such, he requested no service. But, instead, he asks you to honor him by donating a bag of dog food to a shelter, rescue (suggested: It's Ruff without a Roof) or simply to someone you know that is fostering a dog or rescued one. Mark was an incredibly special person and all who had the pleasure to know him will never fill the void his passing leaves. To quote Mark, "I gotta go!"
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020