Mark W. Robison, 60, of Waymart, died Saturday morning at Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia. His wife is Susan Soltus Robison, Waymart.



Born March 22, 1959, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Robison. Mark was caretaker of God's Mountain in Way­mart and was a member of the Peckville Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed hiking and anything outdoors. He lived life through his heart. Mark would help anyone in their time of need and not ask for anything in return. He was dedicated to every task set before him. He loved his wife and family and his granddaughter, Zoe Jane, was his world.



Also surviving are his immediate family: a son, Matthew Robison, Jessup; a daughter, Jenny Dilley, Nicholson; a granddaughter, Zoe Jane Handler; and a sister, Terry Robison, Dickson City. His extended family including children, Todd, Keith, Danny and Tracy; siblings, Patricia and Jim; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark; and a brother, Robert.



Cremation is through Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.



Condolences may be expressed at www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.

