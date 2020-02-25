|
|
Marlene A. Borick, Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the companion of Joseph Ferguson for 26 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Patrick P. and Emma Shevchik Borick, she attended Scranton schools and, before her illness, was employed at Marywood Convent, Lackawanna Health Care Facility and lastly, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center as a nurse's aide.
Surviving are daughters, Alana Ferguson, Moscow; and Ava Ferguson, Scranton; a brother, John Borick and wife, Donna, Throop; sister, Kim Venesky and husband, Phil, Gouldsboro; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. A special thank you to nephew Brandon Werner for his care.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Borick, in October 1988.
The funeral will be Wednesday with services at 11 a.m. in the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.
Calling hours, today from 5 to 7 p.m. Donations in Marlene's memory may be made in care of her family and forwarded to the funeral home.
Condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020