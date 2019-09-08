|
Marlene A. Burke, 74, of Peckville, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband is Joseph M. Burke. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, 2018.
Born in Peckville and raised in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hanuscik Tasonyi. She was educated at St. Michael's School, Jessup, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant. Before retirement, she worked at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Dunmore. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup.
Marlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a strong faith in God and a sense of humor that stayed with her throughout her treatments until the end.
Heavy on tradition, Marlene loved decorating her house for the change of seasons and cooking for the holidays. She loved listening to music and taking care of plants. She also loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Mindi.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion and support.
Also surviving are her daughters, Cathy Burke, Peckville; Joann Pezak and husband, Paul, Jessup; and Francine Yurkanin and husband, Jason, Scott Twp.; a sister, Joan Villella and husband, Larry, Dunmore; a grandson, Sean Pezak; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, John Tasonyi Jr.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish, 322 First Ave., Jessup. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Viewing hours will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For directions or online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019