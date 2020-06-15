|
Marlene Ann Chambers, 84, died peacefully Saturday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania where she had been a resident for almost two years.
Born in Pittston in 1936, Marlene was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Richards) DeMartino of Green Ridge and Warrior Run, Pa. She graduated from Scranton Technical School in 1954. A few years later, Marlene moved to Meriden, Conn., with her husband, Peter Boniewicz, and lived there for many years while raising their daughters - Karen, Susan and Cecelia. Throughout her life, Marlene was employed as a bank teller and as a cosmetics consultant for several large department stores and cosmetic brands. She was known for her fashion sense and her love of shopping! She enjoyed the social whirl and participated in many events with her second husband, Dr. Erwin R. Chambers. Marlene and Doc were regulars in Kiwanis Kapers in Meriden, Conn., and North-South Skirmish re-enactments in Winchester, Va. After Earl's death, she enjoyed the company of Warren Stephan and loved acting as hostess for the Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Connecticut. Marlene and Warren traveled from Maine to Florida and she will always be his "Cinderella." She lived with him and her crazy cat, Farkle, before moving to Mill City, Pa., in 2011. Marlene was well known for her Italian knot cookies, and Christmas tins were eagerly anticipated during the holidays. She also enjoyed helping with the DeMartino reunion auction every year and attending "Cousins' Weekend" every fall. While living at the Jewish Home, Marlene enjoyed winning at bingo and dancing at Luongo Brother performances. She was well known for her many hats, sparkly pins and vibrant nail polish - she never lost her sense of style. Marlene lived several lives in her 84 years, and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by daughter, Karen Torres and husband, Raymond, Bow, N.H.; daughter, Susan Fowler and partner, Douglas Mitchell, Southington, Conn.; daughter, Cecelia Boniewicz, Torrington, Conn.; and daughter, Julie Cross and husband, Joseph, Indianapolis, Ind.
Mimi is also survived by five grandchildren, Kate Blake and husband, Ryan, Melbourne, Australia; Liz Boniewicz, Torrington, Conn.; Jessica Torres, Austin, Texas; Jack Szabo, Southbury, Conn.; and Vincent Cross, Indianapolis, Ind.
Additionally, Marlene is survived by sister, Elizabeth Schofield and husband, John, Scranton, Pa.; sister, Frances Warne and husband, William, Lake Winola, Pa.; brother, Alfred DeMartino and wife, Marjorie, Scranton; and brother, Frank DeMartino and wife, Peggy, Lake Winola. She also had many beloved cousins and nieces and nephews. Beside family relationships, Marlene also enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Judy Sirois and husband, David, Wallingford, Conn.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Jewish Home and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outstanding care, unending patience and sincere kindness.
Due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mill City.
Inquiries can be answered by calling Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa., at 570-343-0712.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marlene's name to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.