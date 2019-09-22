|
Marlene Ann Petrasko, 74, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Scranton and Dunmore, Pa., died on Aug. 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. The daughter of John and Helen Petrasko of Dunmore, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1962, and Penn State University-Scranton Extension. She attended degree programs in art and education at Marywood University and the University of Scranton. She retired from NC Stauffer of Factoryville, as a design engineer and an office manager. NC Stauffer does design, fabrication and installation of stainless steel guarding, sound enclosures and engineering services for many paper and food companies. Marlene worked on many projects for P&G plants throughout the east and midwest.
She was a woman ahead of her time, unmarried and working in a man's world. She did measurements in the field, wore a hard hat in the shop while checking on fabrication, and drove a pickup truck for local installations and inspections. She had many wonderful stories about her work in engineering in the 1970s. One of her favorite stories was about flying in the small company airplane in bad weather and landing at a small airport in Ohio. She loved her work, seeing her projects through to completion and having a hand in every step. She was strong, a leader, a teacher and very successful. She moved to Orlando, Fla., permanently in 2016 and spent her last years renovating her home next to her twin brother and only sibling, Brian.
She is survived by Dr. Brian Petrasko and his wife, Cheryl, of Orlando; nephew, Matthew Petrasko and his wife, Melissa, of Winter Park; very close cousins, Joseph and Mary Ann Petrasko, of Clarks Summit; and her beloved goddaughters, Stefanie and Michele Petrasko. Marlene was very close to some very special and longtime friends in the Scranton area - Marcie Pennachioli, Joan Scandale and Monica Mariano.
Marlene was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Winter Park, Fla. The funeral service was held in the chapel of SS. Peter and Paul.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019