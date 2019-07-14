Marlene M. Thomas, 83, Scott Twp., died Friday morning at Elm Croft of Mid Valley, Peckville. Her husband, Francis R. "Cub," died in 2014. They were married for 58 years.



Born on July 16, 1935, in Peckville, daughter of the late Edward and Anna Repchick Stracham, she was a lifelong resident of Scott Twp. Marlene attended Scott High School. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, and the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union AFL-CIO. She was employed as a seamstress by Bee & Gee Manufacturing, Dickson City; Pawnee Pants, Olyphant; and retired from L&G Manufacturing, Archbald, in 2002.



Marlene left a lasting impression on whomever she met with her fun, loving spirit for life.



She is survived by a son, Robert and his wife, Cheryl, Scott Twp.; a daughter, Kathy Snarcavage, Jermyn; two grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn Thomas; four sisters, Lorraine Subliskey, Dickson City; Barbara Alinoski, Montdale; Eleanor Runco, Peckville; and Johanna Viniski, Montdale; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Madelyn Runco.



Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. A blessing service will be held at 10 by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 57 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309.



For directions or online condolences, visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019