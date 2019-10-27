|
|
Marlene Mae (Knecht) Beavers, 81, a resident of Covington Twp. since 1945, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Jacob Howard Beavers, who passed away on Feb. 7, 2012. Wed on June 23, 1956, the couple was married for 55 years.
Born on March 2, 1938, in Newfoundland, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Ada (Batzel) Knecht. Marlene graduated from Moscow High School, where she was the valedictorian both in eighth grade at the Covington School and in 12th grade. She was also vice president of her junior class and was the co-editor of the yearbook. Throughout her working career, she was employed by Industrial Transformer in Gouldsboro, DSW Tool in Daleville and prior to retiring, Arlington Industries in Taylor.
As a longtime member of the Daleville United Methodist Church, Marlene served as the secretary for the administrative council and was currently a member of the church's audit committee. She was active in her community, currently serving as a supervisor in Covington Twp. and on the township's recreation committee, where she was the pavilion manager, helped to organized the haunted hayride, Christmas events, fishing derby and Memorial Day program.
For 34 years, Marlene held various positions in Cub Scout Pack 126, including Cubmaster, den leader, den leader coach, scouting coordinator and on training staffs. On the district council level, she served on the pow- wow, roundtable and was also a unit commissioner. Marlene was on the committee of Boy Scout Troop 132 in Spring Brook and helped organize Boy Scout Troop 130 in Gouldsboro. The time that she dedicated to scouting earned Marlene many awards, including the Distinguished Commissioner Service Award, District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award.
Marlene was also active in the North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League for many years, where she helped organize its ladies auxiliary and served as its first president for five years. She was also a secretary/treasurer for the former North Pocono Teener League. Marlene was also a former treasurer for the North Pocono Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and was a Republican committeewoman for Covington Twp.
Marlene loved to bake and her tasty treats won many blue ribbons at the GDS Fair. She enjoyed traveling and organized many bus trips for her family and friends, visiting many places, including Nashville and Branson. She spoke often of the Alaskan cruise given to her by her scouting families, recounting what a thrilling experience it was and always expressed her gratitude for such an amazing gift. Most importantly, Marlene loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished the time she spent with them, making wonderful memories for everyone.
Marlene is survived by her three sons, Timothy Lee, Daniel Jacob and William Paul, all of Gouldsboro; her grandchildren, Daniel Mark, Timothy Lee Jr., Crystal Mae Lozenski, William Paul Jr. and Mark Allen; four great-grandchildren, Maria Nevaeh, Sean Matthew, Gavin Jacob and Serena Hope; her sister, Debbie Ann Knecht, of New Hampshire; her brothers, Paul Knecht, of North Carolina; and Merle and James Knecht, both of Gouldsboro; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allen, and her sisters, Mary and Linda Sue Knecht.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., conducted by pastor Eric Luczak. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To share your fondest memories of Marlene, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019