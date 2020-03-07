|
Marlene Martha Siracusa, 66, of Jessup, died Tuesday at home after an illness.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Siracusa and Norma Berard. She was a graduate of the University of Akron, where she received a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She was a veteran of the United States Army, where she attained the rank of sergeant. As a veteran, she traveled the world during her tenure in the service. She was of the Christian faith.
Marlene was an independent, intelligent, strong woman. She was a true leader with a pull yourself up by the bootstraps attitude. She loved history, politics and sci-fi and movie classics. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family the most. She will be constantly missed. Until we meet again, love, your family.
She is survived by two daughters, Nicole Siracusa; and Melissa Siracusa and husband, Jose Cinto, Jessup; grandchildren, Devin Santiago; Rosa Siracusa and companion, Bryce Eakle, Jessup; Nitea Allen, Isabel and Lorenzo Saavedra, Jessup; and Joseppi and Angelo Siracusa, Jessup; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Saavedra.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Margotta Funeral Homes. To send an online condolence, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2020