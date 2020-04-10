|
|
Marlene McMorran, 79, was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 30, 1940, and died Feb. 10. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buzz McMorran, on Nov. 18, 2019.
Marlene was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She had many careers throughout her life, but being a wife and mother was her greatest accomplishment. She met and married, Buzz, a loving husband of 61 years. They happily retired to New Port Richey, Fla., in 2011.
Marlene enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards and swimming. She loved doing these activities with family and friends. She will be remembered for her endless energy, strength, loving heart and kindness to others.
Marlene was also preceded in death by her son, Sean; her father, Joseph; and mother, Mary Rogers; brother-in-law, Dwayne Krafjack; and daughter-in-law, Beverly McMorran.
Marlene is survived by her sons, Kevin McMorran, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and Brian McMorran and wife, Mary McMorran, Ardmore, Pa.; four grandchildren, Tristen McMorran; and Courtney and husband, Klinton Blair; and Moriah and Sean McMorran; and one great-grandchild, Anthony Oren. Also surviving are sisters, Joan Krafjack, Clarks Summit, Pa.; Mary Ann and husband, Jack O'Hara, Scranton; her brother, Brother Joseph Rogers, Scranton; and several nieces and nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, Scranton, PA 18504, on behalf of Marlene.
The family of Marlene McMorran wishes to extend sincere thanks to family and friends for their prayers and support throughout this difficult time. A special thanks to beloved family friends, Carol Schmidt and Cindy Munley. Also, a special thank you is extended to the staff and doctors of Advent Health Zephyrhills and Gulfside Hospice, for aiding and assisting in her comfort and care. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020