Marlene Parks, 79, of Scranton, died Friday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Grace Doherty Parks, she was a graduate of South Catholic High School and Marywood University, and also did graduate work at Trenton State College. She was a public school teacher in New Jersey for 25 years. Upon returning to Scranton, she worked for Rural Opportunities, as a caseworker for migrant workers in the area, and she also taught English to refugees for Catholic Social Services.
Marlene is survived by her brother, John Kilgallon and wife, Margaret, Lockport, N.Y.; and nephews, Michael Kilgallon and wife, Donna, Buffalo, N.Y.; Shawn Kilgallon and wife, Tanna, Maple Valley, Wash.; and Brian Kilgallon, Cleveland, Ohio. Also, by her nieces, Margaret Stephan and husband, Mark, Lockport, N.Y.; and Lynn Kilgallon, Lancaster, N.Y.; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 14, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or the : Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to a .
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019