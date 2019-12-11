|
Marlene R. McHale, 85, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 9, after a long illness. She resided in the Villages, Fla., and was happily married to her loving husband, Jack McHale, for 66 years.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Jack McHale; four children, John McHale and his wife, Betty; Paul McHale; Marianne Byron and her husband, Rich; Jeff McHale and his wife, Billie; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Broderick and her husband, Jack; and Joyce Kapuschak and her husband, Mike. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary May Delmar; her sister, Jane Panek; her son, Michael McHale; and her grandson, Michael Jr. McHale.
Marlene graduated from St. Ann's High School, in Scranton, Pa., in 1952, and attended nursing school for one year. She was employed as an executive secretary at PNC Bank in Scranton, for many years and retired to the Villages in 1996.
Marlene is best remembered by her family and friends as someone who loved animals and oftentimes was called "Dr. Dolittle," dancing at the squares, playing cards and games, and could "kill you with a look and win you with a smile." She will be greatly missed by all.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the viewing on Friday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Beyer's Funeral Home, 134 N. US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In addition, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019