Marlene Sewack Gillette

Marlene Sewack Gillette Obituary
Marlene Sewack Gillette, 83, of Jessup, died Tuesday at home unexpectedly.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Mechock Sewack.

She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant and Lackawanna Business College.

She was employed as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and later retired from the Lackawanna County Recorder of Deeds office. She was a lifetime member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup.

She was a past president of the Dunmore Women's Club, recording secretary for the Mid-Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the CMC Ladies Auxiliary. She was especially proud to be a staunch Democrat who drove her lady friends to the polls on Election Day. She always remembered birthdays and special occasions by sending a card and a lottery ticket, and enjoyed her daily phone calls with her friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Cammie Castellano and husband, attorney Frank, Moscow; granddaughter, Grace, who was the love of her life; a brother, George Sewack and wife, Kay, Scranton; a nephew, Michael Sewack and wife, Lori; a great-niece and great-nephew, Morgan and Michael Sewack Jr.; and several cousins.

The funeral and burial will be private due to the pandemic affecting our country.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2020
