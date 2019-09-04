|
Marlyn S. Maddock, R.N., 84, of Clarks Summit, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice. She was the wife of Gwilym L. Maddock, who died May 30, 2002.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late J. Howard and Ruth Evans Stump, she attended Parker Hill Community Church and was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1953, and the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. Before retiring, Marlyn was a caseworker for United Cerebral Palsy and Easter Seals, as well as a nurse for Head Start and a nutritionist for the Child Development Council of NEPA.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say.
"Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will always be saying a prayer for you."
Surviving are a son, David Maddock and wife, Christine, Clarks Summit; two daughters, Bonnie Tamasitis and husband, William, Boyertown; and Cheryl Farrell and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; 11 grandchildren, Alexandra, Tyler and Andrew Maddock; John, Courtney, Patrick and Maggie Tamasitis; Megan, Robert and James Farrell; and Ethan Dunn; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Dunn; brother, the Rev. Donald Stump; and two sisters, Lois Davis and Nancy Kalinowski.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kondash, the caregivers at Clarks Summit Senior Living and the staff at Allied Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to United Cerebral Palsy of NEPA, the Women's Resource Center or the .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019