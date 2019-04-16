Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Joy Miller. View Sign

Marsha Joy Miller, 48, of Brill Road, Smith Hill, died Saturday morning at home.



Born Sept. 23, 1970, in Stevens, she was the daughter of Glenn M. and Marie Zimmerman Miller, Smith Hill.



After dealing with cancer for approximately 4½ years, Marsha peacefully passed away in her sleep and we believe she is sweetly resting in the arms of Jesus. She was well-known and loved by customers at the family stand known as the Glenn Miller Roadside Stand. She was deeply cherished by family, friends and neighbors.



She is also survived by three brothers, Kevin Miller and his wife, Laura, Baytree, Alberta, Canada; Darvin Miller and his wife, Freda, Beach Lake; and Stephen Miller, at home; and four sisters, Valerie Miller, Charity Miller and Rosalyn Miller, all at home; and Judith Mast and her husband, Leroy, Hollywood, Md.



Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Riverdale Mennonite Church, 15 Riverdale Road, Pleasant Mount. Burial, Smith Hill Cemetery.



The viewing will be Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, which are asked to be omitted, small donations will be accepted toward the expense of a gravestone.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

